Menus subject to change.
Lower elementary grades may not serve fish and seafood.
Prekindergarten through eighth grade
Thursday
Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Lasagna, tossed salad with dressing, carrot coins, fruit choices, garlic toast
Friday
Breakfast: Assorted cereal, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, cheesy spaghetti, tossed salad, seasoned greens, frozen fruit cup, fruit choices
Monday
Breakfast: Grits, biscuit, sausage links, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Red/white beans and ham, white rice, smothered cabbage, sweet potatoes, fruit choices, cornbread
Tuesday
Breakfast: Eggs, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Taco, veggie cup with dressing, whole-kernel corn, salsa cup, fruit choices
Wednesday
Breakfast: Waffles, hash browns, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Meatlof, mashed potatoes, California blend veggies, fruit choices, roll
Oct. 25
Breakfast: Assorted cereal, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Barbecue chicken, baked beans, steamed spinach, fruit choices, roll
High School
Thursday
Breakfast: Eggs, hash browns, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Pastalaya, white beans, cabbage, tossed salad, rolls/cornbread, fruit choice, milk
Friday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Chili dog/bun, tator tots, tomato and cucumber salad, fruit choice, milk
Monday
Breakfast: Grits, bacon, biscuits, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steaks and gravy, mashed potatoes, carrot coins, tossed salad, fruit choice, rolls, milk
Tuesday
Breakfast: Muffins, hash browns, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken and sausage, rice, mixed vegetables, tossed salad, fruit choice, milk
Wednesday
Breakfast: Oatmeal, eggs, toast, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Ground beef spaghetti, spinach, tossed salad, fruit choice, garlic toast, milk
Oct. 25
Breakfast: Waffles, sausage, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Baked chicken, roasted potatoes, tossed salad, fruit choice, rolls, milk