John Carl Begley graduated magna cum laude from Tulane University on May 16. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in neuroscience and a minor in economics.
Begley earned the Tulane Neuroscience Faculty Award upon graduation. He worked four years in Jeff Tasker’s neuroscience lab conducting independent research on the effects of dehydration on the brain, which led to his honors thesis on his findings. He worked as a supplemental instructor, teaching assistant and tutor while attending Tulane.
He lived in Zachary from 2012-16 and graduated from Zachary High School in 2016.
At Tulane, Begley was team captain of the ultimate Frisbee team, supervisor of the campus bicycle repair shop and member of the juggling team. During the fall semester of his junior year, he studied in Copenhagen, Denmark, and traveled extensively while there.
In the fall, he will begin a fast track Ph.D. program in neuroscience at the Einstein Institute of Neurosciences in Berlin. Begley aspires to be a research scientist and university professor in neurobiology.