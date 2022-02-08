Copper Mill Elementary art teacher Darryl Alello was recently awarded a $3,500 Jazz and Heritage Community Partnership Grant, a news release said.
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation is a nonprofit that owns the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The foundation uses proceeds from Jazz Fest and other raised funds for year-round programs in education, economic development and cultural enrichment.
Since 1979, the foundation has invested proceeds from Jazz Fest directly into the community with grants to fund projects that support the foundation’s mission, the release said. Over the last 10 years, more than $10 million has been awarded in Community Partnership Grants.
Named Louisiana Art Teacher of the Year in 2020, Alello has been an art teacher in the Zachary school district since 2007. When he was hired, Alello was the only elementary art teacher in the district. The district’s art program has grown since, the release said, and Alello has been an part of that development.
The release said he is innovative, dedicated and applies for large grants to provide the best possible art education for his students.
Alello said the funding he was awarded will go toward additional art materials to enhance art projects and expanding his lessons on Renaissance artists and art.