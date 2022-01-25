In mid-January, the ZHS boys basketball team was sporting an 18-3 record and a first place Power Ranking in 5A after a grueling holiday tournament schedule. The Broncos picked up a major win (57-56) over Eleanor McMain (11-2), the one seed in 4A, on Jan. 11 at the Zachary gym.
On the win, coach Jon McClinton called Eleanor McMain "the best team in the state.” McClinton further noted that “we knew our January schedule was going to challenge us as we have some very quality opponents that we will be competing against this month.”
As always, McClinton was most proud of the defensive effort against McMain where the Broncos held the Mustangs to under 45% shooting and limited the attempts of their best player. “Kaleb Huggins and Jalen Bolden did an amazing job on defense” McClinton said. “Getting a victory over McMain was confirmation that we are making strides in the right direction as a team and program. We still have to finish better but we did find a way to win a quality game,” McClinton concluded.
The Jan. 11 game also was an important night for Broncos Jalen Bolden and Brandon Rodgers-Hardy, who both crossed the 1,000-point club and were recognized in front of the home fans.
Bolden scored 200 points as a freshman and 400 points as a sophomore when he averaged between 9 and 10 points per game. McClinton indicated that Bolden had a “breakout season” as junior when he averaged approximately 18 points per game and scored close to 600 points. It appears his senior year is more impressive as he has averaged close to 20 points per game and had 1131 points as far back as December 2021.
Rodgers-Hardy scored close to 200 points as a freshman and scored over 500 points last year when he averaged around 16 points per game. Currently, Rogers-Hardy is averaging close to 15 points per game and has also crossed the 1,000-point mark.
The Broncos remaining home regular season schedule includes games against Landry-Walker (Jan. 29), Liberty (Jan. 31), East Ascension (Feb. 2), Walker (Feb. 8) and Denham Springs (Feb. 11). The game against Liberty (top ranked in the Power Rankings in Division II) has the makings of an instant classic as the Patriots won the East Baton Rouge tournament and sported a similar 18-3 record at the time of writing.
The Broncos were playing out of state and did not compete in this year’s EBR tournament, makings this a game for local supremacy and bragging rights. The Broncos will be seeing the Patriots in the future as the LHSAA redistricting has Liberty moving up to 5A and joining District 4-5A with newcomers Catholic and Woodlawn. The Livingston Parish contingency of Walker, Denham Springs and Live Oak will join St. Amant, East Ascension and Dutchtown in District 5-5A.