Debby Brian was recently appointed by the Metropolitan Council of East Baton Rouge Parish to the Board of Commissioners at Lane Regional Medical Center. She replaces Pat Gautier who retired from the board after three consecutive four-year terms.
A lifelong resident of Zachary, Brian attended Zachary High and LSU, where she earned her bachelor's degree in education, education master's degree in supervision and instruction, and education specialist degree in leadership and technology, a news release said.
Brian has dedicated her life to education, having worked for more than 40 years at both the elementary and middle school levels. She is principal of Northwestern Middle School in Zachary.
She and her husband, Randy, have two children, Kelli Cox, of Zachary, and John Brian, of Tampa, Florida. They also have four grandchildren. Debby Brian is a member of Plains Presbyterian Church and in enjoys outdoor activities, reading, Pilates and spending time with family, the release said.
“Lane has served my family and friends well,” Debby Brian said. “I've watched it grow from a small community hospital into a regional medical center that has everything we need right here in Zachary. I look forward to serving on the board and contributing to the future growth and expansion of Lane as Zachary’s premiere health care facility.”
The Lane Regional Medical Center board of commissioners includes nine board members. In addition to Debby Brian, current board members include Chairwoman Gaynell Young, Vice Chairman Jordan Charlet, and members at large David Bowman, Doze Butler, Reagan Elkins, Donna Kline, Thomas Scott and Darnell Waites.