Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge is celebrating 10 years of rescuing and rehoming dogs in the Baton Rouge area. In partnership with The Manship Theatre, FOTA will host the New York Dog Film Festival at 2 p.m. Sunday.
This family-friendly event will feature short films showing the love between dogs and their people, as well as a parade of rescue dogs recognizing key sponsors, according to a news release.
“The NY Dog Film Fest at The Manship Theatre allows Friends of the Animals to share our success stories," the news release states. "In the last decade, FOTA has saved 6000 dogs by assisting eight different animal shelters in our area in finding homes for stray and neglected dogs. Our efforts have helped greatly reduce euthanasia rates, with the ultimate goal being a no-kill community.”
Tickets available at manshiptheatre.secure.force.com and at the box office at (225) 344-0334. Information also at Friends of the Animals Dog Adoption House, 8476 Highland Road, Baton Rouge or by calling (225) 239-7368.