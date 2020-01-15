On Jan. 9, the City of Zachary Beautification Team planted American redbud and crape myrtle saplings in the Zachary Historic Village. The Zachary Chamber of Commerce gave the trees to the city, allowing it to be a part of #TeamTrees.
The Arbor Day Foundation was selected to implement #TeamTrees planting thanks to their vast network of tree planting partners and its track record of planting trees at this immense scale, a news release said. In March 2019, the nonprofit organization publicly announced its Time for Trees initiative, an effort to plant 100 million trees by Arbor Day 2022.