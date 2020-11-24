Zachary High's production of "When the Curtain Falls" was a COVID-19-themed whodunnit conceived, written and directed by Joey Fields and Leah Landry.
Zachary High drama students starred in the production, which included an interactive component.
Zachary High's production of "When the Curtain Falls" was a COVID-19-themed whodunnit conceived, written and directed by Joey Fields and Leah Landry.
Zachary High drama students starred in the production, which included an interactive component.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.