Brandon Whitley has spent the pandemic year spreading positive influence as the reigning Mr. Black Baton Rouge. Whitley, a model and co-owner of Zachary Cheer Athletics-Allstar Cheer, competed Saturday in the Mr. Black Louisiana Pageant
The Mr. Black Louisiana Organization is a male pageant competition featuring African-American men from Louisiana. Focused on empowerment and positive role modeling, the event gives Black men the opportunity to showcase talents, build a platform of leadership, and ethical dedication while serving as ambassadors.
Whitley said the work done off-stage is much more important than the performance and showcase. “African American men are doing good in their community and spreading positive information out there about this wave of African American men while trying to keep boys off the streets,” he said. “We do a lot of volunteer work. I picked up trash in the Denham Springs area and read to kids in a daycare in Zachary.”
The COVID-19 pandemic altered the planned activities, and the pageant portions were pre-recorded and judged by a remote panel. “Some of my other brothers competing against me worked in homeless shelters and distributing food, but it was harder because of COVID,” Whitley said. “We couldn't really do as much volunteering as we wanted to or as much as previous years.”
Zachary Cheer Athletics offers Whitley a chance to enter a coaching role to young competitors, but he started as a member of Louisiana Cheer Force competing across the country. He also toured China, modeled for a New Orleans group, Agency 5542, and got an acting role as a stand-in on the Netflix show "Cloak and Dagger."
“I was in a model in the show 'Coastal Fashion Week' and got chosen to walk in New York Fashion Week,” he added.
Whitley was encouraged by his chances to win the Mr. Black Louisiana Pageant because he won some pre-event portions including a Tik Tok challenge and the Fan’s Choice Award. He plans to use the Mr. Black Louisiana experiences and his recent degree in graphic design from Full Sail University to set some new goals and challenges.
“I would love to further my education and maybe work for a magazine, some kind of company related to design,” he said. “I'm just hoping I can just stay true to this level of engagement and go into the right direction to something to stay positive across America.”