A Zachary city councilman who felt slighted that he didn’t get to appoint someone to the Planning and Zoning Commission earlier this year will get to do so in 2021 after Mayor David Amrhein on Tuesday gave up one of his two picks to the seven-member commission.
Councilman Lael Montgomery asked that something be done about the situation, reviving an issue that has been the subject of spats at meetings since last month. Because of the council’s rules for selecting the commissioners, Montgomery said, he would not have been able to appoint anyone until January 2023.
“That means that I would lose my appointment” in his current term of office, Montgomery said at Tuesday's council meeting.
On Jan. 8, the last meeting before inauguration, the council decided on a split vote to approve Councilman Brandon Noel’s nomination to appoint outgoing Councilman Tommy Womack — whom Montgomery beat in the November election — to the commission. The move drew the ire of Councilman Francis Nezianya, who voted against Womack’s appointment, because the new council hadn’t been seated yet.
Two weeks later, at the first meeting of the new council, members agreed at Nezianya’s urging to change the procedure so each council member can appoint — without being subjected to a council vote — a commissioner and the mayor can appoint people to the remaining two seats. Previously, the council voted on nominations to fill expired terms, while the mayor got to appoint people to unexpired terms.
Montgomery voiced his displeasure on Tuesday with the new policy, saying he thinks planning and zoning nominees should still be voted on by the council. But he voted for the resolution passed last month that changed the process.
Two planning and zoning terms end each year, except for this year, when only one term expired because the commission has an odd number of members. The council members and mayor appoint in a random order, said city attorney John Hopewell.
When discussion about the matter erupted again Tuesday, some council members wondered whether more changes should be made to make sure the appointment procedure is fair. Exasperated — and at one point telling the debating council members to “hush a minute” so he could finish a statement — Amrhein offered to give one of his two picks to Montgomery to try to put the situation to rest. The council unanimously voted to let him do so.
The mayor said council members should send suggestions to Hopewell and work with him if they want to further modify the procedure “so we can quit talking about this in meetings.”
Also on Tuesday, the council:
- Heard from Margaret Pritchard, a certified public accountant with Baxley and Associates, about the city’s audit for the previous fiscal year. The city had a net income of about $33 million and about $87 million in assets, she said.
- Agreed to let the Zachary Fire Department buy a Ford F-350 pickup truck that will be used in fighting grass fires.