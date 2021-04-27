The city of Zachary Beautification Committee wants people to nominate businesses in Zachary that have curb appeal for the Zachary Community Beautification Business Award.
Nomination forms are available at www.cityofzachary.org. Deadline for nominating is May 7. Send all nomination forms to Sharon Phillips at sharon.phillips@cityofzachary.org.
The committee seeks to recognize Zachary business owners who have made an effort to clean, repair, improve and enhance the overall aesthetics of their property to maintain the beauty of their neighborhood and surroundings. The award is presented to encourage community improvements, enhance our city’s visual image and economic vitality.
The winning business will receive an outdoor sign for display on the winning property. Recognition will be given accordingly in the local newspaper, digital sign, social media, Zachary website and at the city council meeting.
Criteria for the business award: Pleasing curb appeal and exterior building appearance; neatly trimmed lawn, bushes and trees; property free of litter and weeds; business visually enhances the surrounding neighborhood; business made substantial improvements to the exterior of building; property incorporates a visually pleasing color scheme, or a business with landscaping enhancements.
Visit www.cityofzachary.org/uploads/files/Beautification_Business_Award_Nomination_Form.pdf for the nomination form.