The Zachary Broncos wrestling team concluded its 2019-2020 season Feb. 14-15 in Bossier City at the CenturyLink Center competing in the Division 1 LHSAA State Wrestling Championship.
This will be the last year that wrestlers in the state travel to the Shreveport area as future state tournaments will be held in Baton Rouge.
Fourteen Broncos would make the long journey north to kick off day one with a “wrestle-fest” that lasted from 9 a.m. until late into the evening.
Ashton Freeman was the highest seed (3) coming into the tournament for the Broncos and was the only Zachary wrestler to make it to day two.
He pinned first-round opponent Roger Johnson, of Destrehan, in 1:19. Freeman pinned his second opponent in 3:42 and won his quarterfinal match (10-6) over Live Oak senior Austin Cook.
Freeman (18-4), a starter at defensive tackle on the ZHS football team, faced Logan Brimmer, of Hahnville, in the semifinals in his first match on day two. Brimmer came into the tournament as a two seed after tallying a 33-1 record in 2020. Brimmer competed in the 2019 state tournament but did not place while Freeman was injured prior to state in 2019 and was unable to compete as a freshman.
Freeman went for a single leg takedown in the third period, which Brimmer reversed by driving his hip into Freeman to secure a throw for the win. Freeman would fight two more grueling matches that started with a consolation match where he defeated Christian Mannino, of Catholic, (3-2) in an ultimate tiebreaker overtime. His final match of the day would see him lose in sudden death overtime against senior Axel Encalada-Arce, of Baton Rouge High.
Freeman finishes his sophomore campaign with a 22-7 record that includes runner-up finishes at 220 in the Louisiana Classic and the Greater Baton Rouge City Tournament.
On Freeman's performance, coach J.P. Pierre said, “Ashton had an outstanding season and showed a lot of resiliency in wrestling through a grueling tournament in a loaded weight class. He showed he is a contender for a state title regardless of weight and has some big things ahead for him.”
Overall, the young Broncos — with two ninth graders (Ethan White and Reece Pierre) and four sophomores (Mason David, Voltaire Sanders, Cameron Walker and Freeman) — found themselves in 14th place out of a 36 team Division 1 field after day one. Twin brothers Javion and Darrien Batiste were the only seniors wrestling for a young Zachary team.
On the overall team performance, Pierre said, “I thought our guys fought hard. That did not necessarily translate to the number of wins we thought we would get out of some of them.”
On day one, many Broncos received first-round byes. Freshman Reece Pierre (120) secured the Broncos' first win of the morning. Dennis White (132) advanced to the quarterfinals with a bye and forfeit. In the quarterfinals, Batiste would lose 5-1 and attempt to wrestle back through the consolation rounds.
In addition to the before-mentioned freshman and sophomores, the Broncos will return six juniors who wrestled in the state meet (Kevin Chapaneri at 126, White at 132, Sheriff Hartley at 138, Riley Messer at 152, D’Tre Williams at 160 and Osee Anderson at 285) next year.
The future looks bright as coach Pierre said, “Our freshmen and sophomores really stepped up. That is encouraging for the future. We have some developing to do between now and next season but there are some younger guys looking to push some older guys for starting spots next season.”
He said, “We are going to get these guys right back on the mats and start working them toward the improvement we want to see.”
Girls basketball playoffs
The Zachary girls are the fourth seed in the state basketball playoffs and will face L.W. Higgins (29) Thursday, Feb. 20, in Zachary.
ZHS Track Team crawfish boil
On March 4, the Zachary Track Team is having a crawfish boil. Members of the track team are selling tickets for $21, which gets you 4 pounds of crawfish, corn and potatoes from Breaux Bridge. Pick up will be between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Zachary High School gym parking lot. Support the championship track program and contact a track team member or coach Chris Carrier if you would like to purchase tickets.