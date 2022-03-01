One Book kick-off party
East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s One Book One Community celebration, highlighting Gwen Roland’s memoir "Atchafalaya Houseboat," will commence with a kick-off party for the family at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Main Library. Activities include food and refreshments, crafts, live zydeco music, plus community organizations celebrating Louisiana landscapes, nature, cultural heritage and more.
Zachary Downtown Live
The first show of the Zachary Downtown Live at the Gazebo Summer Series is the Florida Street Blowhards at 6:30 p.m. March 11 at the corner of Virginia and Florida streets. Food trucks, sno-balls and ice cream, beer and wine, and cotton candy will be available. The event is free, and attendees should being lawn chairs. Leave pets and ice chests at home.
EBR Master Gardeners Series to meet in Zachary
The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association will present talks on raised bed gardening with Louisiana Master Gardener Lyn Hakeem and native flowering shrubs by Louisiana Master Gardener Bob Dillemuth at 5:30 p.m., March 24 at the Zachary Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 1900 Church St., Zachary. Call (225) 658-1850 for information. The talks are free, and open to the public. Seating is limited.
Baker Citizen of the Year deadline here
The Baker Inter-Club Council is accepting nominations for the 2021 Citizen of the Year Award.
The nominee must reside within the city limits of Baker or an unincorporated area of East Baton Rouge Parish; must have provided unselfish time/talents that improved the quality of life for the citizens of Baker for which he/she was not paid and does not fall within the scope of his/her job duties; and the actions should be from the calendar year 2021.
Nominations should be mailed to 3809 Epperson Street, Baker LA 70714, and received as of 5:30 p.m. March 4.
Voting by member clubs will be held in the Baker Branch Library at 6 p.m. March 7. Club dues must be paid before the beginning of the meeting. Clubs and organizations interested in joining the Inter-Club Council, should contact Vice President Doris Alexander at (225) 778-0141.
Women's AA meeting available
First United Methodist Church of Baker, 1255 Camelia Ave., Baker, is hosting Ladies AA every Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.
Apply for a nurse tech internship
Lane Regional Medical Center’s Nurse Tech Internship Program is designed to help student nurses transition from a senior level nursing student to a Registered Nurse.
Nurse Tech Interns will be paired with experienced RN preceptors for 6-weeks to increase knowledge and nursing skills needed to provide quality patient care. Interns are paid.
Applicants must be a senior level student within 12 months of graduation (graduating December 2022-May 2023); be in good academic standing and provide a letter of recommendation from a clinical nursing instructor; be able to attend orientation June 13; be able to work 36 hours a week for 6 weeks, June 13; and at the end of 6 weeks, must work a minimum of 12 hours a month until graduation.
To apply, call Allyson Bennett at (225) 658-4263 or email abennett@lanermc.org.
Buffalo Festival coming
The 2022 Baker Buffalo Festival is planned for April 14-16 at 3325 Main St., Baker. Events will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and include live music, rides, food, vendors, parade, 5K run/walk and a car show. Contact Dianne Clay at (225) 778-0300 for information on sponsorships or participation.
History Festival on the horizon
The Pride-Chaneyville Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library is holding its annual History Festival on April 2. This year, the theme is "At Grandma's House," and it will focus on old-fashioned home economics. Watch for more information.
Bunny Hop planned
The first Zachary Rotary Club 1 mile fun run and 5k Bunny Hop is planned for April 2. Meet at 4432 Florida St., near the gazebo and old town hall in Zachary. Register online at runsignup.com/Race/LA/Zachary/ZacharyRotaryBunnyHop.