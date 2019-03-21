Seven children — one from each school in Zachary — were recognized as students of the year at the Zachary Community School Board’s meeting Tuesday.
The students were selected for the awards, which are presented annually, by their principals through an interview process. Superintendent Scott Devillier described the winners as the “top of the top.”
“Each and every one of these students (is) very special to the other students in their school, to all the teachers (and) administrators,” Devillier said.
Those recognized and the schools they attend are:
- Aurora Witharana, Zachary Early Learning Center
- Christopher Young, Northwestern Elementary School
- Xavier Haynes, Rollins Place Elementary School
- Amyah Rice, Zachary Elementary School
- Lauren Bradford, Copper Mill Elementary School
- Gabreyela Gonzalez, Northwestern Middle School
- Logan Thompson, Zachary High School.
Also at Tuesday's meeting, board members agreed to extend the contracts of several administrators through June 2022. Those administrators include Rebecca Brian, assistant principal of Northwestern Middle School School; Kelli Day, principal of Northwestern Elementary School; Chad Jarreau, assistant principal of Zachary High School; Tim Jordan, principal of Zachary High School; Joe LeBlanc, supervisor of school and home relations for the district office; and Keisha Thomas, principal of Zachary Elementary School.
The board also approved a contract through June 2021 for Margaret Patti, who will move into an assistant principal role at Copper Mill Elementary School in July. She currently is the school’s administrative dean.