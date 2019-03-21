The Zachary Community School Board recognized Student of the Year award winners at its meeting Tuesday. Pictured from left are, front row, Aurora Witharana, Zachary Early Learning Center; Christopher Young, Northwestern Elementary School; and Xavier Haynes, Rollins Place Elementary School. Back row, Amyah Rice, Zachary Elementary School; Lauren Bradford, Copper Mill Elementary School; Gabreyela Gonzalez, Northwestern Middle School; and Logan Thompson, Zachary High School.