Boo at the Zoo
BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will host its 24th annual Boo at the Zoo on Oct. 17- 18 and 24- 25. Admission gates will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and zoo grounds close at 5 p.m. Regular zoo admission applies and free for members. For more information on Boo at the Zoo, visit brzoo.org/events/special/boo-at-the-zoo/ or call (225) 775-3877.
In light of coronavirus safety concerns, changes will include:
- The zoo will be prepackaging treat bags for all children ages 12 and under to collect upon exiting. There will not be treat stations around the zoo.
- Protective face masks are encouraged but not required. Masks must be worn to enter the gift shop and restrooms.
- The most creative face masks will be posted on the zoo’s Facebook page for fan voting. The winner will receive an annual Friends of the Zoo Membership.
- Halloween costumes are encouraged for all attendees.
- Social distancing will be enacted with a one-way path through the zoo, as well as frequent signage reminders.
- Traditional fall and Halloween themed structures and pumpkins will be sprinkled throughout the zoo for photo opportunities.
- Holiday-themed enrichments will be provided to animals throughout the day.
- The Hay Maze will be available for $1; however, masks will be required to enter and a maximum of 10 individuals will be allowed in at one time.
- The zoo will offer regular cafe service, as well as additional vendor-sold refreshments in the Food Court. The dining area will be spaced appropriately and sanitized often.
Running for Office?
Campaign announcements for the upcoming parish and municipal elections are due Friday, Sept. 23. Include the candidate’s information including age, education and political party. A photo can be sent also.
Need police help?
The Zachary Police Department recently posted its nonemergency phone number — (225) 654-1921 — in a Facebook announcement.
Calling this number and following prompts allows users to reach uniform patrol, records, police administration, criminal investigations and more without tying up emergency numbers.
Considering the Coast Guard
A reader, responding to an announcement about a service academy information meeting, sent a reminder the United States Coast Guard Academy is the only service academy that does not require a congressional appointment. “Selection is based purely on merit. That may be of interest for those considering going to an academy,” she said.
Free coronavirus testing
Baker and Southeast Community Health Systems are providing free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. until noon, Friday, Sept. 25, at Miracle Place parking lot, 2080 Main St., Baker. Onsite registration will be available until 11 a.m.; however preregistration is highly encouraged. Registration packets will be available for pickup at City Hall and should be completed and returned by noon Thursday, Sept. 24.
Learn pipe fitting in Baker class
From Nov. 2 to May 5, Baton Rouge Community College will be offering Level 1 NCCER Pipefitting classes at the Baker Workforce Development Center, 3262 Baker Blvd., Baker. Tuition cost is $300. Classes meet from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday. Call (225) 216-8239 for information.
Document shredding available
The Bank of Zachary will have a free Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 17 at the Main Branch, 4743 Main St., Zachary, and the Central Branch, 13444 Hooper Road, Central. The same event will also be Oct. 3 at the Watson Branch, 32340 La. 16. Documents will be shredded professionally and securely on-site.
Learn pet first aid
Must Luv Dogs is hosting a virtual pet CPR and first-aid certification course with Red Cape CPR Training from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 4 via Zoom.
The four-hour class will discuss symptoms of illness; taking vital signs; maintaining wellness in dogs and cats; how to manage injuries; and CPR for pets. The class fee includes a digital manual, two-year certification in pet first aid and CPR, as well as several checklists.
Register at redcapecpr.com/courses. Space is limited. Cost is $70, with $5 of the fee supporting Must Luv Dogs. Pet attendance is encouraged. Children under 12 can sit in the class for free with a registered student.
2020 census deadline nears
The deadline to complete the 2020 Census form is Sept. 30. Among the uses of the census is deciding how to allocate tax dollars. The Census estimates each person not counted loses about $1,800 for a community. Census workers are visiting door to door but you can still fill in the form by internet, https://my2020census.gov/, or by phone from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily. The English phone line for the 50 states and Washington, D.C., is (844) 330-2020. The Spanish line for the same area is (844) 468-2020.