Zachary High School's Art Department raised almost $7,000 with the 2019 Empty Bowls Fundraiser, benefiting the Zachary Food Pantry. 'The empty bowls are beautiful, not just because they were created with hard work, patience and creativity. They are beautiful because they fill empty bowls in our community,' said Eelin Golan, Zachary Food Pantry executive director. Helping with the annual event are, from left, Chloe McCleary, Zachary High School art teacher/organizer of Empty Bowls; Zachary Mayor David Amrhein; Roma Prejean, Food Pantry volunteer; Laura Steen, Zachary Food Pantry board member; Bill Noreus, Zachary Food Pantry board member; Paul Mier, chef, Cajun Catch; Scott Devillier, superintendent of Zachary Community School System; Eelin Golan, Zachary Food Pantry executive director; Mandy Bradley, Zachary High School art teacher/event organizer; Mac Lea, Zachary Food Pantry board member; and Tim Jordan, Zachary High School principal.