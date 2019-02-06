Broncos powerlifting team kicks off season
The Zachary Broncos powerlifting team kicked off the 2019 season competing at the Woodlawn Panther invitational Jan. 27.
Top finishers on the boys side included Dylan Landry, third place at 220-pound class; Jacori Williams, first at 242.5 pounds; Ben White, second at 242.5 pounds; and Kolby Matthews, first at superheavy weight class. Matthew also was named the outstanding lifter on the heavy platform. Matthews set a meet record with his squat of 605 pounds. Top finishers for the girls were Maria Going, third place at 148 pounds, and Treasure Garner, first at 181 pounds.
The girls powerlifting team will compete in the Louisiana High School Powerlifting Association East Regional meet at Denham Springs high followed by the boys Feb. 23. Qualifiers will compete in the LHSPLA Division I State Meet in Alexandria on March 14-15.
The powerlifting team seeks sponsors for the lifters in a “Lift-a-thon” to raise funds for the team. Anyone interested in sponsoring lifter can contact team members or coach Jason Davis.
Zachary cheerleading: More than just game day
You have seen them on Friday nights at football games and other sporting events, but the Zachary cheerleaders do more than cheer: They compete in local, regional and national competitions. The high school competition team includes varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders at Zachary High, and coach Shannon Milazzo notes that this is the largest senior competition group to date.
Coach Milazzo said she is proud of the seven seniors and the leadership they bring to the team. "Most of these seniors have been competing with me since they were 7 years old. This will be a tough group to replace next year.”
So far this year, the high school competition team is off to a great start with top placements that include second round in routine, second round in game day and first in routine at World Spirit Association. The team has traveled to West Florida, New Orleans, Hammond and Gonzales to compete and are led by captain Grace Hernandez and co-captain McKenzie Daigle.
With over 70 teams in their division for the team’s upcoming trip to Disney in Orlando, Florida, Milazzo knows that the competition will be fierce. “This year, our team goal is to make it to finals in game day and routine. We have preached all year long to make this team the best one yet and to leave their mark for others to follow” Milazzo said.
The Northwestern Middle School team includes sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders. These girls, like their high school counterparts, compete and win. At the recent WSA competition, they not only won first place but took the high point award for the entire middle school division and received a paid bid to the next competition.
Milazzo loves the competitiveness of the middle school team. Early in the season, they placed second out of nine teams at the Dixie Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Milazzo notes, “They were very disappointed.”
Next up for the middle school is a huge competition at Disney in Orlando.
"I am so excited and can’t wait to see how this team will perform in Disney. It’s a great mixture of girls in all grades and once again, I will have to say that the leadership of our eighth-graders amazes me,” Milazzo said.
The cheerleading doesn’t stop there. There are five different teams competing from the Zachary High School team to an 8 and under team. The 14 and under team will travel and compete at Disney with the middle and high school teams. This year, they have placed first at the Louisiana Regional, first in West Florida and fourth at WSA.
Milazzo said that in her 15 years, she has seen the sport grow
"When I started, we barely had 20 people in the crowd, and I wished we had a big crowd of Zachary fans cheering us. Today, we have over 100 Zachary fans traveling with us rocking the stands. As a coach, it’s a wonderful feeling.”