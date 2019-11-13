Throughout the month of November, Lane Home Health is celebrating 35 years of service.
Since 1984, Lane Home Health has provided in-home care to more than 20,000 patients, according to a new release.
Lane Home Health provides care, seven days a week, for patients confined to the home and recovering from injury or illness. Services include:
- Pre- and post-operative care
- Diabetic management
- Cardiac home care
- IV Antibiotic Therapy
- Pain management
- Wound care/vac
- Physical/speech/occupational therapy
- Peripheral vascular disease
- Total parenteral nutrition
- Hydration therapy
- Enteral therapy
- PT/INR in-home testing
- Medical social services
- Medical nutrition
- Intermittent personal care
- Catheter/ostomy care
“We have seen a lot of changes in the past 35 years,” said director Claudia Cantwell, a registered nurse. “Regulations have changed, services have expanded, technology has improved, and our team has grown. Throughout it all, our one constant has been to always keep the needs of our patients first and foremost as quality care is the cornerstone of our agency.”
Lane Home Health has a deficiency-free survey from the Department of Health and Hospitals, is accredited by the Joint Commission, and was named one of the top agencies in the country by Homecare Elite in 2013, the release said.
For information, call (225) 658-4150 or visit lanermc.org/home-health.