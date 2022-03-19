Lane Regional Medical Center offers traditional nutrition services provided to all inpatients, but it also offers Medical Nutrition Therapy services for outpatients.
Nutrition intervention is an important component in the improvement of chronic disease, according to a news release. Lane’s team of licensed and registered dietitians provide individualized nutrition plans and give patients the tools and motivation needed to make improvements to their health and wellbeing.
Medical Nutrition Therapy is offered for many conditions including:
- Diabetes
- Gestational diabetes
- Weight management
- Cardiovascular disease
- Kidney disease
- Gastrointestinal disease
- Cancer
- Nutrition support (tube feeding, parenteral nutrition)
A physician referral is required for outpatient Medical Nutrition Therapy services at Lane.
Most insurance companies cover all or part of outpatient Medical Nutrition Therapy services for disease management. For information, call Lane Nutrition Services at (225) 658-4347.