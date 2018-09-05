Friends of community activist Sharon McKnight held a fundraiser on Aug. 25 at Zachary City Hall to support her in her recovery and rehabilitation after a stroke.
McKnight is known for her roles as a leader of Zachary Youth on the Move, which provides opportunities for young people to expand their horizons and become better citizens, and as a former chairman of the Dr. Martin Luther King Zachary Committee. She has also been active in a number of local political campaigns, according to Jackie Snowden, one of the organizers of the fundraiser.