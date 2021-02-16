Hulin Health recently opened its 26th SouthStar Urgent Care clinic, bringing its health care to Zachary. This location is the brand’s second clinic in the Baton Rouge area.
SouthStar Urgent Care is at 5654 Main St., Zachary. The clinic is open for business every day and provides convenient access to routine treatment for general illness and injuries; X-rays and diagnostic testing; rapid COVID-19 testing; physicals and occupational medicine services, a news release said.
“We are proud to bring SouthStar Urgent Care’s mission to change the way health care is delivered to the Zachary community,” said Renee Berard, senior vice president of organizational effectiveness, compliance officer. "Our team is committed to providing quality care to this great community while leaving a positive impact on each life we touch.”
No appointment is necessary. All ages are welcome. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, visit gosouthstar.com or call (225) 314-3522.