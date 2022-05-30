The Zachary High School basketball team has had unprecedented success with 5A state championships in 2021 and 2022. Jon McClinton and his staff have done a wonderful job of getting the best out of a talented group of young men.
All of the starters on both of those team received some of their early training in the fundamentals of basketball as participants in the LA Broncos AAU basketball organization. Coach Jon McClinton summed it up when he said, “The success of the LA Bronco organization is a direct correlation to the success of our basketball program.” McClinton further noted that “It’s a first-class organization that has tremendous support from (Superintendent Scott) Devillier, ZCSD, our parents and community.”
The LA Broncos started in 2014 as the “Blazin Broncos.” Organization President Chris Hilton Sr. said, “Our boys took our licks the first couple of years.”
“We were originally scheduled as an easy win homecoming opponent and have since become national competitors,” organization Vice President and coach Jason Fisher said.
What was originally a small group of eight to 10 boys has grown to six teams, including over 60 players that range in age from 10 and under to 16.
“We are one big family,” said Fisher, who was also quick to give credit to founder Darlene Vessel. “Mrs. Vessel started the group and brought me to visit a practice where she immediately put me to work as a coach,” he said.
The organization was established to provide a competitive basketball organization for the Zachary area that makes a positive difference in the lives of student-athletes from fourth grade to high school. The organization aims to improve athletic and academic skills while enhancing important life skills like self-discipline, positive relationship building, attention to details and good sportsmanship.
Coaches include Cothern Williams (10U), Kirt Guerin (11U), Jerry Armwood (13U), Tim Johnson (14U), Dimario Jackson (15U) and Chad Hardy (16U). Fisher praised the coaches that “are unpaid and give their all to these kids and our organization.” “
Fisher said he is thankful for his own parents who supported him and is pleased to see this same commitment in the next generation of parents and players. “They have bought in and have worked hard since day one,” Fisher said.
The organization will be sponsoring the Broncos National Tune Up June 10-12 with competition for boys in third through ninth grades and girls in fifth through ninth grades. The tournament will be held at the Zachary High School gym.
The teams are set for the summer but tryouts for next year’s teams will start in the fall.