Zachary students donned their favorite Tigers and Jaguars outfits Friday for a districtwide Spirit Day.
The festive atmosphere celebrated the first time the LSU Tigers and the Southern Jaguars met on the football field. Students from pre-K to high school were encouraged to wear team shirts or the colors of their favorite team. Teachers and staff members joined the fun.
An estimated 102,000 spectators packed Death Valley the next day to witness a 65-17 Tiger win over the Jaguars in an event highlighted by a joint performance of the Southern University Human Jukebox and the LSU Golden Band from Tigerland.