Tami McClure begins her fifth season as the Lady Broncos head basketball coach working to reload after the 2019-2020 Lady Broncos reached the quarterfinals of the 5A playoffs in March.
Gone from that team are three seniors who were key contributors who are continuing their hoops dreams playing college basketball at Northwestern State University (Osha Cummings), Mineral College in Missouri (Skye Allen) and Nicholls State (Krystin Green). Of this group and the other seniors from last year, coach McClure emphasized that she is “thankful for the high standards they have set for the ZHS girls basketball program.”
The challenge of replacing those key contributors is compounded by the daily stress and strain associated with the coronavirus pandemic. No, the 2020-2021 season will not be a “typical season.” McClure’s approach to the year is “taking it one day at a time and taking the necessary steps to be safe, so we can continue to play.”
Don’t call it rebuilding because the program has plenty to be excited about as the season begins. Further, if you have had the pleasure to watch a McClure coached team you know that she develops her talent, the team always peaks at the right time and she always finds a way to make a winner.
McClure’s wisdom and experience gained from over 20 years of coaching will be critical in this time of daily and sometimes hourly changes to schedules and available players on the roster.
Senior Zoa Adams, a 2020 All-district honorable mention returning starter, is back to lead a talented young group. Adams is also a track competitor with a recent offer for her to take her running talents to Southeastern Louisiana University. Sophomores Alissa O’Dell (center) and Ambria Langley (forward) were ranked in the preseason Top 25 for the class of 2023. Both players were keys to last year’s success as freshmen.
McClure also identified other key players that she anticipated could make an immediate impact this year. This group would include Tamia Patterson, Kali Howard, Cairah Green, Bailey George and Sakura Knight.
As illustrated above, this year’s team will have a mix of girls with and without experience at the varsity level. Do they have the tools to get the Lady Broncos back where we were last year? McClure responded emphatically “they sure do if they do it together.”
The Lady Broncos started the season with a bang defeating the Lakeshore Titans 71-19 at Zachary on Nov. 19.
Bad and good news so far this season on the injury front. The Lady Broncos lost senior Diamond Hills to a knee injury over the summer and she is not anticipated to play this year. Sophomore Amaya Givens is back this year after rehabilitating a knee injury that sidelined her for all of last year. “It’s great to see her (Givens) back on the floor” McClure said.
McClure’s philosophy for building a winning program is “not based on one or two players that are going to bring you where you need to go but rather everyone buying into what it means to be a team.”
"The best teams have chemistry. They communicate with each other and they sacrifice personal glory for the common goal" McClure said. McClure’s task, which she identifies as her toughest job, is to get the players to buy into the team concept.
McClure wanted to let the Lady Broncos fans and sponsors know how thankful she was for their continued support of the ZHS girls basketball program, especially during these turbulent and ever changing times. She also acknowledged and thanked the players parents for keeping the girls safe through COVID-19.