Zachary athletics prepares to 'load and explode'
Zachary High School hired Jason Little away from McNeese State University this spring to train athletes in all sports.
If you have not seen Little yet, be prepared to hear him when football and other sports crank up this month. The energy he produces could run a small city. Some of his one-liners and mantras are classic and are sprinkled throughout, “Load and explode!”
Little brings more than 25 years of experience as a strength coach to the school. He's worked with numerous athletes in different sports. He grew up in North Mississippi. He played linebacker, defensive end and offensive guard at Mississippi State University, where he received his bachelor's degree in health and sports performance.
He has coached at the high school level in Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana. While at Livonia High, he worked a year with Zachary head coach David Brewerton. He served as the strength and conditioning coach at McNeese State University from 2013 to this spring.
"My comfort zone is someone else’s discomfort zone," he said.
Little said he found his calling as a strength in Longview, Texas, with former Northeastern Louisiana University football coach Pat Collins.
“At that point and time of my career, I was beginning to focus on strength and conditioning. Pat Collins called me and told me he wanted a full-time strength and conditioning coach," Little said.
Little took the job with Collins and worked for Collins’ successor John King.
“I saw a time to grow professionally with a great head coach, learned a lot about the how to’s and why's, and how to deal with personnel. I never went to work. I went to a place where I grew and was able to reach out and touch a lot of kids with tremendous enthusiasm to help them create opportunities, work hard and develop a brotherhood and sisterhood,” Little said.
In his nine seasons at Longview, he was a part of six district championships, two state runners-up and nine playoff appearances. It was also his first opportunity to work with all of the sports programs.
Little’s strength and conditioning philosophy is not based on what schools like LSU are doing, though he has visited with LSU's Tommy Moffitt to see how it is organized and observe what they do.
"The biggest thing is trying to figure out how to reach each athlete on an individual basis," he said.
Little said it’s not just about getting the athletes to buy in but also gaining the coaches' trust.
“I don’t do things because it is the fab thing to do. I do what is best for the athlete, which means you have to be a great teacher every day and multidimensional in the weight room," he said.
One of the first things Little did upon arriving in Zachary was rearrange the weight room. The floor was resurfaced and the layout was restructured so Little could stand in select locations and “see all the racks and the body movement.”
He added some "prehab" equipment. For those of you unfamiliar with the term “prehab,” it refers to preventive rehabilitation that focuses on preventing sports injuries.
His emphasis with football is on bending to get the hips flexible and includes stretching after each workout. “We don’t want shortened hip flexors. Kids that are inactive get shortened hip flexors; we want to stay flexible," he said.
Little enjoys working with high school athletes because he can teach them the proper training habits early.
“You start from ground zero with each athlete," he said. "Teach them form and figure out where the weaknesses are. The physical aspect is different and societal issues associated with less activity are part of the reason why strength and conditioning are done year-round at the high school level. Conditioning keeps them healthy, helps them endure a long season and develop good lifestyle habits.”
He prefers coaching high school athletes because “you have more of an impact. I have four years to teach these kids what to do. It doesn’t matter if they are going to do sports after high school. Do life. Understand you learned a lot about life under coach Little by trying to do things right.”
Little’s football training objectives are “get them ready to play all season and be in New Orleans in December.”
A similar approach will be employed for other sports.
"We want to bring this entire sports program to the next level. When your number is pulled, you gotta be ready.”
Little notes that he does variable lifts and exercises for the different sports. Little said training for other sports requires him to use a different lingo and context. He has evolved to use what is needed but is quick to point out that for all sports “athleticism is in the hips.” All sports consistently perform exercises that work the hips because “you gotta bend and move.”
While many strength coaches focus on maximum lifts to identify progress, Little has a different approach: “I don’t use pounds or numbers to identify improvement, I look at stress levels. I’m going to introduce you to some dark places, but I’m gonna give you a little light at the end to draw you back in.”
Little is excited to be reunited with Brewerton. “Working with him is easy because he has a tremendous vision. He hires you to do a job, and you do it. Jason Little needs to be in a place like this, with a guy like him," he said.
He said Brewerton was similar to his other major influences, like John King and Pat Collins. He said there was a consistent “approach and expectation for success” from all three.
Little "brings incredible energy to the weight room for all of our athletic programs, both male and female alike," Brewerton said. "It is amazing to see him go 10 hours in the weight room every day this summer with the same passion day in and day out. His level of consistency and high standards are what our athletes have now grown accustomed to."
“I have to bring the energy every day. If I don’t, the kids won’t. These kids will see me and work with me more than their position coaches over a whole year," he said.