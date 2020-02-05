Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge is accepting applications through March 31 for the homeownership program.
Applications can be accessed online at habitatbrla.org or in person at the local Habitat office, 6554 Florida Blvd., Suite 200. Applications also may be picked up in person at either ReStore location, 10300 Perkins Road or 4301 Airline Highway.
Habitat will be handing out applications and answering questions from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard.
Each application packet will include the application process, requirements for the program and income requirements (with minimum and maximum income based on family size needed to qualify).
Habitat for Humanity works with each prospective homeowner partner through their 255 required “sweat equity” hours and their path to an affordable mortgage, according to a news release. Families/individuals are selected based on need, ability to pay a monthly mortgage, willingness to partner and Louisiana residency.
Applications must be submitted to Habitat's office from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until March 31. No late applications will be accepted.
For information, visit habitatbrla.org or call (225) 927-6651.