Glenn Martin Brady, a longtime coach, teacher and school superintendent, died Monday.
Brady grew up in Port Allen and Clinton, graduating from Clinton High and Stephen F. Austin College.
He retired in 1981 to run his family farm in East Feliciana, but education called him back. He served as the interim superintendent as Zachary created its own school district. He then served as East Feliciana’s superintendent of schools.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Annette and five sons, of which Warren Brady covers sports for The Plainsman, The Watchman and The Democrat.
Services are set for 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at First Baptist Church of Zachary.