Where to start as some winter sports come to an end, some reach crunchtime and spring sports kick into high gear?
This year spring sports include football for Division 1-AA that include the Southern Jaguars and the Nicholls State Colonels with former Bronco Lindsey Scott expected to take over the quarterback duties for his last season of college eligibility after traversing the country from LSU, to junior college, to the University of Missouri to Harvard on the Bayou in Thibodaux.
ZHS boys soccer secure 21 seed in Class I playoffs
The Zachary High School boys and girls soccer teams saw the regular season come to a close to start the month of February. The girls ended the season with a loss to Lusher on Feb. 1 (1-0) and the boys' game against McKinley on Feb. 2 was canceled.
The girls finished the season with a record of 5-13-1 that included a district record of 1-2 and a 2-1 victory over rival Central. The official end of the year power rankings put the ZHS girls at 34 and just outside the playoffs.
The ZHS boys team finished the regular season with a record of 14-10-1 with a district record of 3-2 with victories over Baton Rouge High (2-0), Walker (2-0) and Central (8-0). The ZHS boys earned a power ranking of 21, which sent them on the road Feb. 6 to play the No. 13 seed Mandeville Skippers (12-8) with the winner facing the winner of Denham Spring and West Monroe. The Broncos fell short, losing 4-2 on the road.
Bennett signs with UNO
The Zachary High School athletic complex was the site of yet another college signing on Feb. 3 when golfer Kyle Bennett signed his papers to compete at the University of New Orleans. UNO should be familiar for Bennett as his older brother Brady is already there. Through a COVID-19 2019-20 season, Bennett shot six round of par or better with three top 25 finishes in 16 tournaments in 2019-20. He has been named All-Metro twice and was ranked by Junior Golf as the No. 3 junior golfer in the state.
On the opportunity for Bennett at UNO, ZHS golf coach Kenny Langlois said, “I am very proud and happy for Kyle to have the opportunity to further his education and golf career at the University of New Orleans. Kyle is the perfect example of hard work and dedication to the game of golf. He has represented Zachary High School proudly both in the classroom and on the golf course and I am sure he will do the same for UNO.”
Spring football on the Bluff
If knowing that Southern and other state college programs would be playing football this spring did not get you excited, wait until you see the Zachary flavor that will be putting on the blue and yellow for the Southern Jaguars in the coming weeks. Coach Dawson Odums sure does love the product ZHS puts on the field year in and year out. You have former Broncos with previous experience for the Jags like junior kicker Martell Fontenot, redshirt junior linebacker Kennen Tate and sophomore tight end Jadarion Davis.
They will be joined this year by transfers from the 2017 and 2018 Class 5A state champion teams that include wide receiver Chandler Whitfield (transfer from the University of Louisiana at Monroe), defensive end Caleb Jackson (transfer from Nicholls State) and safety Tyler Judson (transfer from Tulane). The Jaguars open the season and SWAC play on the road against Alabama State University on Feb. 26 and have their home opener March 6 against University of Arkansas Pine Bluff.
ZHS basketball update
Only a couple more games until the 5A playoff for the ZHS boys and girls basketball teams. Coach Tami McClure’s Lady Broncos had another one of those “wish I was there” games on Feb. 2 as they beat Walker 40-37. Walker (25-2) came into the game with a 2 power ranking in 5A and the Broncos (17-7) with the win moved up to No. 7 with a chance to improve with a victory over Scotlandville in the last game of the regular season on Feb. 12.
The ZHS boys are in the stretch run of district and at the time of writing have a 2 power ranking in 5A behind West Monroe with a huge game road against district rival Scotlandville on Feb. 12. Both teams are anticipated to have home playoff games in the upcoming 5A playoffs set to start later this month. Stay tuned for opportunities to see both teams compete for the 5A championship.