High school students and police officers were recognized for their accomplishments April 12 at the Zachary City Council meeting.
The first honoree was Zachary High freshman Mya Parker, who Councilman Lael Montgomery said is the first person in Zachary to sell a non-fungible token, or NFT.
Next was the high school’s boys basketball team, which recently won the LHSAA Class 5A state championship.
The council presented a certificate to Lt. Shawn Pratt, of the Zachary Police Department, recognizing his recent graduation from the FBI National Academy.
Finally, Sgt. Jordan Logan, who recently was named police officer of the year by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter, was recognized.