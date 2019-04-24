On Tuesday, Heritage Ranch will host the third annual Matt Flynn Invitational, presented by BXS Insurance at the The Bluffs on Thompson Creek in St. Francisville.
Heritage Ranch again partners with Matt and Lacey Flynn for the event.
Matt Flynn said, “Heritage Ranch is a place my family and I support 100%, so partnering with them for the annual golf tournament is an easy decision. The ranch provides a top notch program in an ideal environment that goes a long way toward strengthening children, their families, and our community. Their work is crucial for boys struggling with seemingly insurmountable challenges at such a critical time in their lives, as they are becoming young men. After I toured the ranch and saw the mission in action, I fell in love with the place.”
To register for a team or sponsorship visit www.hrbr.org or call (225) 658-1800. All funds raised from this event support Heritage Ranch Christian Children’s Home.
Heritage Ranch is a residential children’s home in Zachary. The 52-acre residential facility serves boys ages 10-18 in the midst of personal or family crisis from which they require respite, a news release said. Heritage Ranch provides housing, on campus education, and crisis counseling that empowers youth to regain personal stability and allows the family to work toward reunification.