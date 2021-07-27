Need help with career plans?
The Mobile Workforce Center is coming to Baker from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 11. It will be at Baker City Hall, 3325 Groom Road.
Museum honors Anderson
On July 14, the Baker Heritage Museum honored Dorothy Anderson for her more than 10 years of service in 1977 to 1987 at LSU's School of Veterinary Medicine. The ceremony was small and close-knit with Anderson's spiritual son and daughter; council members and city of Baker staff; and LSU administrator Ginger Guttner.
Help test Baker's broadband
The city of Baker Office of Economic Development and the Governor's Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity is working on a Baker Broadband Initiative. This asks for locations of residents or businesses while testing broadband speeds. Those without access to broadband can also participate.
Baker is seeking participation from all businesses and residents beginning through mid August. Visit https://dra.gov/research/broadband-mapping/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery#speedtest to participate.
Back-to-school event
The Baker Buffalo Cruisers Bicycle Club is seeking donations for its Back to School event. The event is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 1 at 2002 Main St., Baker. The group will take donations up to the event. Music and food will be available.
After the supply giveaways, a bicycle ride will start at 7 p.m. Children must be present to receive supplies, which will be given as long as supplies last. The group is seeking pencils, pens, paper, folders, binders, backpacks, highlighters, crayons, markers, glue, tape, calculators, notebooks, eraser, rulers, composition books, scissors and more. For information, contact Bianca at (225) 229-5035.
Care care business opens
Friends, family, city officials and local business owners gathered July 20 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Central Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the opening of Treads and Care at 11115 Park Place Drive, Central. Treads and Care opened in April and performs a full range of vehicle maintenance. They also provide rides for their customers home or back to the office while repairs are being made. They are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. most days and do accept walk-ins.