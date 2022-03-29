The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from March 18-24:
Kenyetta Blackmore: 28; 884 Goose St., Baton Rouge; simple assault
James Bell: 47, 9060 Alma Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Lashonda Brooks: 34, 6751 Royal Oaks Court, Zachary; possession of marijuana and improper display of plate
William Cage: 20, 2509 South Magnolia Road, Baker; possession of marijuana
Michael Carter: 26, 17481 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary; hit-and-run and damage to property
Vyron Courtney: 27, 1413 W. Garfield St., Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving left of center
Caleb Durand: 20; 21426 W. Grove Drive, Zachary; possession of marijuana and improper display of plate
Jared Hebert: 43, 14343 Pride Port Hudson Road, Zachary; possession of Schedule II drugs, violations of controlled dangerous substances and possession of marijuana
Darren Hasbert: 27, 9689 W. Darryl Park, Baton Rouge; illegal carrying of weapons with drugs, possession of marijuana, improper display of plate and driving left of center
James Hodges: 24, 20325 McHost Road, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Kenwoski Jackson: 39, 4201 Florida St., Apt. 11, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jasmin Jones: 22, 21112 Samuels Road, Zachary; possession of marijuana
Cynthia Jones: 10108 Anna Moore Lane, Ethel; theft and resisting an officer
Jatayius Johnson: 21, 27393 La. 15, Apt. 130, Ferriday; possession of marijuana and tail lamps required
Bradley Kilbourne: 31, 11739 La. 67, Clinton; possession of firearm by convicted felon, resisting an officer, improper lane usage and driver's license class restricted
Felton Page Jr.: 24, 2108 Newton St., Gretna; possession of marijuana and seat belt violation
Dwayne Price: 50, 2943 Amarillo St., Baton Rouge; theft
Christopher Reed: 24, 17412 Omega Court, Baker; possession of drug paraphernalia and window tint violation
Lester Richardson: 25, 5480 N. Afton Parkway, Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana and driving left of center
Quavon Sterling: 22, 6523 LeBrent Avenue, Baker; possession of marijuana and improper display of plate
Leandre Smith: 21, 4615 Don Ave., Baker; possession of firearm by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapons with drugs, possession with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II drugs and illegal possession of stolen firearms
Mitchell Terry; 23, 14232 Crystal Drive, Central; felony theft
Angel Varnado: 33; homeless; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jonathan Williams: 26, 2031 Huron St., Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana and improper lane usage
Ernest White: 43, 7777 Gov. Blanchard, Baton Rouge; theft
Jennifer White: 33, 9399 L.D. Erwin Road, Denham Springs; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants