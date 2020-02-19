Students from the advanced drama class at Northwestern Middle School will offer Zachary a different way to think about everyone's favorite fairy tale characters through their production of "Into the Woods JR.," it was announced by Freddie Gershon, CEO of Music Theatre International.
The Advanced Drama NMS class, featuring 30 eighth-grade students, will present Into the Woods JR. at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, at the school theater, 5200 E. Central Ave. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and are available at nms.ticketleap.com/intothewoods/.
The class is under the direction of Trish Dry, with Cassi Doherty as musical director. Michelle Kohler is the artistic coordinator, and the set and lights are designed by Kenneth Mayfield. Choreography is by Mason Bettis.
"Into the Woods JR." is based on the Broadway production that won several Tony Awards, including Best Score, Best Book, and Best Actress in a Musical. The musical follows a baker and his wife who learn they've been cursed with childlessness by the witch next door. The couple embarks on a quest — swindling, deceiving and stealing from such already-victimized characters as Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and Jack (fresh off the beanstalk) — to get the special objects required to break the spell. However, the story doesn’t simply end “happily ever after” as each character must now face the consequences of his/her decision.