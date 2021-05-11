LSU has recognized 33 students, including several from the Zachary area, as the Spring Cohort Class of 2021 for Leadership LSU, an annual program coordinated by LSU Campus Life.
Kennedy Jarvis, junior, social work, and Bailey Malveaux, junior, political science and sociology, both of Zachary; Carie Fralick, junior, kinesiology, of Central; and Skylar Culmone, junior, biological sciences, of Pride, were selected.
In its 32nd year, this LSU tradition provides juniors, seniors and graduate students the opportunity to develop and apply their leadership at high levels while in their final semesters at LSU. Participants chosen for the Leadership LSU Spring Cohort exhibit the capacity to learn and impact others positively through their leadership experiences. While the spring semester did continue to present challenges to everyone on campus, the cohort met weekly via Zoom and finished strong with reflections and group discussions about their experience.
The curriculum of Leadership LSU is based in adaptive leadership through group discussion and extracurricular lectures with LSU and community leaders. By the end of the program, students have learned how to identify adaptive leadership challenges, address social issues with the community, recognize the opportunities that come from an adaptive leadership experience and support the Leadership LSU peer network.