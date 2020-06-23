Reverence for the U.S. flag goes beyond the Pledge of Allegiance. A flag code dictates proper care and disposal for the American flag, and Zachary Boy Scout Morgan Day is on a mission to raise awareness and provide a vehicle for proper flag retirement in Zachary.
Morgan, an Eagle Scout candidate, built a flag retirement box and donated it to the City of Zachary during a Thursday, June 18, ceremony. Area residents can put old flags in the box, and Boy Scouts will make sure the flags are properly retired.
“There wasn’t one in the city of Zachary, and I thought there should be one,” Morgan said. “It’s supposed to be retired and not just thrown away.”
The project has been a family affair, and his parents, Wayne and Courtney Day, took part in the ceremony. Morgan will be a junior at Zachary High School in the fall and has been in Scouting since first grade. He has been earning merit badges proudly displayed on his uniform since fifth grade, but the Eagle Scout designation is perhaps the highest honor yet to attain. The process includes a community service project and “a lot of paperwork,” Morgan added.
Morgan was involved in the project from construction to completion and his parents, the City of Zachary and local businesses were a part of the team that helped establish surroundings for the flag retirement box.
Fabrication designer Steve Young mentored Morgan as he created the box from scratch. Frogskin Graphics, a Clinton sign and graphic shop, helped apply the vibrant red, white and blue covering.
The City of Zachary has partnered with Denson Advertising, who donated a patriotic flag banner with the Pledge of Allegiance written on it, that now hangs in a large case near the box.
The United States Flag Code etiquette says when the flag is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, it should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.
The box is now available for public use and can be found in the rear of the City Annex Parking Lot, at 4650 Main Street. This location provides residents a drive-through convenience while retiring a flag. Flags should be folded before being placed in the box. A Boy Scout troupe will empty the box when it’s full and host a flag retirement ceremony.
“We are pleased to partner with Boy Scout Morgan Day on this dignified tribute to the U.S. flag,” The City of Zachary said in a statement. “Helping residents properly dispose of unserviceable U.S. flags is consistent with our commitment to public service, and it is with utmost honor that we offer and welcome this respectful retirement option in our city.”
Morgan has more documentation to complete, and then he will make a presentation before his status of Eagle Scout is approved. He and his family said the process should be complete within the year.