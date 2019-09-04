Shannon Peterkin knows a father’s love can move mountains when his child is in need. That same motivation led him to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro to impact the lives of children like his son Aiden, who are afflicted with a variety of bleeding disorders.
Peterkin lives with his family in Zachary and works as radiation manager at Entergy’s River Bend nuclear facility. The flat terrain of south Louisiana is a far cry from the landscape of Tanzania, home of Kilimanjaro, one of the world’s highest mountain peaks. Peterkin, an avid outdoorsman and CrossFit member, traveled to Africa with a team representing Save One Life, a group dedicated to improving and saving lives. “It's really any bleeding disorder,” he said. “It's hemophilia A, hemophilia B, Von Willebrand disease and other related conditions. It's really to bring awareness to developing countries.”
Save One Life was founded nearly 20 years ago by Laureen Kelley, an author and mother of a son with hemophilia. In 1996, Kelley began visiting developing countries to train leaders to start national hemophilia foundations and to attract major donations. “She really was a visionary in recognizing the need in these developing countries where there were children and adults that had not been diagnosed with a bleeding disorder,” Peterkin said. “If you visited Kenya 20 years ago, they would not know why a child was bleeding, and that became her mission — to give them the education and get them the necessary medical supplies and eventually build an infrastructure for sustainability through what they call micro grant processes to help some of these older hemophiliacs find mechanisms in which to be able to support their families.”
The name Save One Life occurred to Kelley when she watched the movie "Schindler’s List," which cited the proverb “He who saves one life, saves the world.” Found in the Talmud and the Quran, the proverb advocates that one does not have to focus on huge numbers and statistics but, instead, just one person at a time.
Peterkin has been working at River Bend and living in Zachary for four years, but Louisiana isn’t new to him. He has traveled the world with his father’s work and later in his own career in the U.S. Navy, but his mother is from Iota, northwest of Rayne or northeast of Jennings.
Peterkin met his wife, Jennifer, while stationed in Europe, and Aiden was born in Germany. Peterkin calls Aiden’s birth a divine intervention because he was in a German hospital instead of an Italian facility where children of naval personnel would have been born. A routine predischarge procedure sparked a serious bleeding episode that sent Aiden to ICU just days after his birth. The German hospital had the specialized care Aiden needed and diagnosed him with hemophilia.
The Peterkins were in Pennsylvania with Aiden and little sister Isabella when the opportunity arose to return to Louisiana, where Shannon Peterkin longed to be near his mother’s home.
Kilimanjaro was a big challenge to overcome and is symbolic of the not-so-public efforts families like the Peterkins undertake on a regular basis. Peterkin has volunteered and advocated in the hemophilia community for 15 years including serving as a member of the board of directors for the Hemophilia Foundation of Illinois and as a founding member of Dads in Action chapter in central Illinois. He said Dads in Action was an opportunity for father and sons to meet, and the fathers were trained to take a larger role in their sons’ care.
The Peterkins had a friend on the Save One Life Board who shared several ways families could greatly impact the lives of people suffering from bleeding disorders in other country.
“Jenny and I have supported a young man since his childhood,” Peterkin said. “For $35 a month, we have sponsored a family in India.
“I didn't really understand the impact that $35 a month could have. What could $35 a month do?”
“Thirty-five dollars a month is more than some of these families will see in two or three months,” Peterkin said. “And when you give $35, 32 of those dollars gets to the actual families, so from a charity standpoint, they have a very low overhead. Laurie’s vision was to get these funds in the hands of families where the most good could come of it.”
Save One Life works in four African countries: Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and Uganda. The Kilimajaro team visited some of those communities and hospitals before their climb.
Peterkin's efforts grew to a larger scale when he decided to join the Kilimanjaro Challenge.
Mount Kilimanjaro, with its three volcanic cones, Kibo, Mawenzi and Shira, is a dormant volcano in Tanzania. It is the highest mountain in Africa, with its summit about 4,900 meters from its base, and 5,895 meters above sea level. It is the fourth-most prominent peak in the world, and the world’s highest freestanding mountain.
He reached out to people he knew, pharmaceutical companies and pharmaceutical reps to help him reach his $10,000 goal. He recalled that as he was leaving to go to Africa, he was at about the $5,000 mark and he was happy with that amount and overwhelmingly excited about climbing the famed mountain. ”It didn't take me very long just after a couple of hours in Nairobi, Kenya, and visiting with some of the families in the people there that I realize the mountain didn't mean anything anymore; it was all about making that fundraising goal especially when I saw how far money would go,” he said.
Peterkin tells the story of one young man who used his micro grant to get job training and although he got a job, the unstable job market in Kenya meant that job didn’t lasting very long. The man’s sustainability plan was to get 50 chickens and use the income from selling eggs to support his family. His stock of chickens was down to a dozen because he had to use some of chickens to feed his family. “When we asked what he needed, he needed $50 so he could buy 50 chickens,” Peterkin said.
Peterkin’s fundraising efforts exploded after he started his journey in Africa. He said he was so filled with emotion but had limited cell phone usage to share his feelings and experiences with his wife. He could use hotel Wi-Fi, so he poured his emotions into Facebook where he could share pictures and his thoughts along the way.
Those Facebook posts helped revive his fundraising momentum, and his contributions more than doubled, surpassing his fundraising goal. “It garnered some belief in the journey I was on,” he said. “It really had become ‘Safari Nzuri,’ good journey, and, all of a sudden, donations just started picking up.”
Peterkin received a rare cellphone call opportunity right before the group started to climb the last big summit. He recalled the physical exhaustion and pain of the moment as he asked his wife how his fundraising efforts were going. She told him he has surpassed his $10,000 goal.
“I can tell you everyone in the valley knew Shannon Peterkin had broken his fundraising goal,” he said.
“I was very excited about that, and it ended up being a huge motivation for me,” Peterkin said. “When it's 3 a.m. in the morning and you're halfway up the side of Kibo and the wind is blowing and it's minus degrees and your body is telling you ‘why are you doing this,' and you have half the oxygen that you're normally used to … I remember sitting on a rock and just thinking all of these people believe that I can do this and they donated to this cause, this amazing journey, and there's no way I can stop now.
“That really was the fuel to summit Kilimanjaro, and it really was a magical experience and something I will never forget.”
To learn about Save One Life, visit https://saveonelife.net/.