Zachary Elementary teacher Kerri Lee, a semifinalist for Louisiana Teacher of the Year, was honored May 12 at school by Dream Teachers.
Dream Teachers is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to recognizing and rewarding exceptional educators throughout the state and raising public awareness of the true value of the teaching profession. As a team, they work with businesses, industry and organizations throughout Louisiana to elevate the teaching profession.
West Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent and Dream Teachers board member Wes Watts presented Kerri Lee with recognition from the organization.
“I am proud to represent Dream Teachers in recognizing Kerri Lee for the amazing work she does every day for the students at Zachary Elementary," Watts said. "Being selected as a semifinalist for Elementary State Teacher of the Year is a great honor that Kerri is very deserving of. The mission of Dream Teachers is to promote the teaching profession and recognizing great teachers like Kerri Lee is one way we do that."
Dream Teachers will host a gala July 30 at the WWII Museum in New Orleans to honor all the Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year finalists, and winners will be announced at that event.