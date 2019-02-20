'You are only as good as your last game/match'
Zachary High School sent 14 wrestlers to compete in the Division I Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA State Wrestling Championships in Shreveport on Feb. 8-9. The tournament consisted of a grueling two days of competition that saw concussions, bloody noses, broken wrists, hurt shoulders and other types of maladies.
Day 1 was brutal. Senior Caleb Jackson lost a Round 2 match and was in the process of fighting back through the bracket with two straight wins by pin when he injured his wrist in his fourth match.
Senior Austin Landry, nursing bruised ribs, won his first match, lost his second, and then fought through three other matches during day one before bowing out of the tournament and finishing his senior year with a record of 33-16.
Senior wrestler Chance Jackson advanced to the quarterfinals before falling in the 138-pound bracket. Jackson finished with a senior record of 40-16 in his second year of wrestling. Sophomore Jacob Wallis defeated a four seed in his first match before falling in the 145-pound weight class quarterfinals.
All of the other wrestlers (Caleb Daigle, Darrien Batiste, Sheriff Hartley, Jacoby Mark, Lane White, Ashton Hull and Mason David) competed well and scored points. At the end of Day 1, there were three senior Broncos wrestlers remaining for the place rounds.
Joe Ebert lost in the quarterfinals to the eventual state runner-up at 152 pounds and wrestled seven matches over the course of two days to finish sixth while compiling a senior year record of 41-16.
Caleb Mickelson came to Zachary before his junior year and was one of the most talented wrestlers to come through Zachary. He left a lasting impact on the program with his wrestling knowledge, leadership and toughness.
Two weeks prior to the state tournament, Mickelson wrestled up in weight class and won the City Championship at 182. Mickelson’s state tournament run included victories over the gauntlet of Louisiana powerhouse wrestling programs (Catholic, Brother Martin and Jesuit). Mickelson capped his senior year as the state runner-up at 182 with a record of 45-5.
The last Bronco to wrestle was senior Wes Brady, my son. In the 2018 state tournament, Brady lost in overtime of the championship match to eventual three-time state champion Perry Ganci, finishing as state runner-up at 220.
The 2019 tournament would be different as Brady pinned all five opponents he faced. He pinned them fast (16 seconds in first round, 1:30 in the first round) and pinned them when he was far ahead on points and could have cruised for the win. Brady’s semifinal victory was over a wrestler with a history of last-second wins, but Brady pinned him with eight seconds left. Brady was leading 9-3.
In the finals, he pinned Kyle West, of Brother Martin, in the third period with the score tied 1-1. West was the only person to defeat him during the 2018-2019 season — in a tournament finals match where Brady was two weeks removed from winning the 5A state championship with his football teammates and with one week of wrestling practice.
Wes Brady becomes the first Zachary wrestler to win a Division I Wrestling State Championship since 1987. Jerry Thomas lost in the finals of the state championship as a junior and returned in 1987 to win. And Victor Jones, who was state runner-up his junior year ,won the championship in 1985.
Wes Brady (34-1) wrestled with a thumb he broke during football season. The injury required three pins and forced him to learn how to wrestle without full mobility. He also attended his grandfather’s funeral the day before the tournament.
To quote his grandfather Glenn Brady, “You are only as good as your last game.” Wes Brady’s last high school football game was the 2018 state football championship on Dec. 7 and his last high school wrestling match was the Division I state championship on Feb. 9. He won both.