On Memorial Day, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Zachary Committee provided lunch for health care staff and other essential workers at Lane Memorial Hospital in Zachary as an expression of gratitude for their hard work and dedication during the coronavirus crisis.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Zachary Committee treats Lane staff to lunch
- Staff report
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
