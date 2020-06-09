On Memorial Day, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Zachary Committee provided lunch for health care staff and other essential workers at Lane Memorial Hospital in Zachary as an expression of gratitude for their hard work and dedication during the coronavirus crisis. Accepting the pizza are nursing staff Melissa Landry, left, and, far right, Jason Landry and Lori Carruth. Committee members are, second from left, Jo Ann Sanders, Brenda Barber, Michael Brown and Johnnie Evans. Committee members not pictured include Tina Clark, Gwen Davis, Marcia Palmer and Sylvester Perkins.