The Zachary School Board honored one of its students and a teacher at the Oct. 4 School Board meeting.
Zachary High School junior Luke Parks was honored for creating a business. He is the creator of Royal Treats and produces tea cakes/cookies at the LSU AgCenter Food Innovation Institute. His products are sold at several grocery stores in Baton Rouge.
Parks is on the ZHS cross-country team and a member of the Beta Club, takes part in other activities and is an honor student.
The board also honored Zachary Elementary School physical education teacher Hope Dewald.
Dewald recently saved the life of a Zachary Elementary student during lunch when the student began choking.