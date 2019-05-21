Each year during National Police Week in Washington, D.C., the names of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in the year prior are read out loud, one by one, at a memorial service on the lawn of the nation’s Capitol.
This year, a familiar name in Zachary — Chris Lawton — was on the list. Several of Lawton’s former colleagues from the Zachary Police Department and family members, were listening in the audience alongside thousands of other officers and survivors from across the country.
Lawton, a deputy chief of the Zachary Fire Department, was a reserve police officer who died in March 2018 after a suspect drove into him with a truck.
In the months following Lawton’s death, Zachary officers sold plate lunches to raise money to travel to Washington for National Police Week.
Seven officers and Police Chief David McDavid made the trip, arriving in the capital May 11 and returning to Zachary May 15. They visited the National Law Enforcement Museum and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, where Lawton’s name has been added to memorial walls.
The group also attended workshops and a candlelight vigil on the National Mall.
The highlight of the trip was the memorial service on May 15 at the Capitol. The names of 228 officers killed in 2018 were read during the Roll Call of Heroes, and President Donald Trump addressed the crowd.
It was McDavid’s first time going to National Police Week.
“It was very emotional,” he said.
Many positive things came out of the trip.
“You got to meet a lot of officers and survivors — husbands and wives, their kids,” he said.
Among those McDavid met was Kevin Tennison, a St. Charles Parish detective who rode in honor of Lawton in the Police Unity Tour — an annual memorial bike ride from New Jersey to Washington ahead of National Police Week.
Also while in Washington, McDavid got an email from John Letteney, the chief of North Carolina’s Apex Police Department, letting him know he was in town to run the National Police Week 5K in Lawton’s honor.
Letteney had never heard of Lawton until race day, when he was randomly assigned that name. But he later realized he had a connection to the fallen officer: Letteney and McDavid know each other through their involvement in the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
“A 5K run can be a long distance,” Letteney wrote to McDavid, “but seemingly not enough to really embrace a public safety career that was cut short.”