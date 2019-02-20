Students from the Zachary High School Agriculture Science program were among the Louisiana youths recognized for their knowledge, skill and communication abilities at the 84th annual LSU AgCenter Livestock Show held Feb. 9-16 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
Students gained the right to compete at the state competition by earning top local and district placements. Zachary High district champions and their state placings include Camille Pierre, seventh in Showmanship and seventh in Percentage Doe; Corey Mason, fifth, Showmanship, third, Buck, and second, Percentage Doe; and Blaine Kutz, 13th, Broilers, and Great Job Showmanship.
The 84rd annual LSU AgCenter Livestock Show provided an opportunity for the top youths in the state to receive recognition for their hard work in learning how to raise and care for a wide array of animals. The annual state event includes both 4-H and FFA members. “This show provides a glimpse of some of the best young people in the state and some of the most significant outcomes of our youth development programs,” LSU Ag Center organizers said in a news release. “The experiences gained through 4-H and FFA, and specifically through caring for and exhibiting livestock, help young people develop into responsible citizens, community leaders and strong contributors to the Louisiana workforce.”
The Zachary students were accompanied by Melissa Brumbaugh, head of the ZHS Ag Science program, and special education instructor Jamie Byrd.