What I did this summer
As students head back to school and elections are kicking into gear, let's share our "What I did on summer vacation stories." If we get some good ones, we'll share them in print. Be sure to include photos.
Include your name, email or phone number so we can reach you, and identify people in the photos. Send it to zachary@theadvocate.com.
MLK Back to School event
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Zachary Committee will hold its annual Back to School Supply Giveaway from 10 a.m. until supplies last on Saturday, Aug. 6, in the front parking lot of the Zachary High School gymnasium at 4100 Bronco Lane.
Elementary through high school and college students are encouraged to attend. Local vendors will be on site.
All attendees are asked to bring one canned good to support the Zachary Food Pantry.
Practice for the ACT
Brush up on ACT test-taking skills. High school students can sign up to take a free practice ACT test at the Baker Branch. The practice test is given at 10 a.m. Aug. 20. The practice test takes about four hours. Registration is required. More details and requirements will be given at time of registration. To register, call (225) 778-5970.
Nominate the top citizen
The Zachary Rotary Club is seeking nominations for 2022 Zachary Citizen of the Year.
The deserving person should have the following qualities:
- Life is consistent with the philosophy of Rotary: “Service above Self.”
- Volunteers and is active in the community and civic organizations.
- Has contributed to the community consistently for several years.
- Has touched the lives of other residents.
- Represented Zachary or the interests of Zachary on a state or national level.
- Made contributions to the community above and beyond his or her work or position.
- Displays characteristics of leadership, compassion, strong moral. character and a desire to make Zachary a better place to live.
The nominee does not have to be a member of the club.
Submit a description of the qualities that makes your nominee the best candidate for the award. Include your name, email and phone number as well as the nominee’s information. The nomination may be handwritten or typed.
Email or mail the entry to Da’Anne Lipscomb at dlipscomb1954@gmail.com or 1128 N. Fairway Drive, Zachary, LA 70791, or hand deliver to any member of the nomination committee or Zachary Rotary Club member. Deadline for submission is Sept. 1.
The committee includes Lipscomb, Charlene Smith, Mark Blair, Tamara Dayton, Sharon Phillips and Jennifer Bozeman.