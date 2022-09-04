At its Aug. 25 meeting, Zachary Rotarians heard from Denise Domingue, of The Hospice of Baton Rouge, about the work it is doing with children facing grief and loss.
Hospice of Baton Rouge works with children on the stages of grief and provides them a safe place to express their feelings.
The Hospice of Baton Rouge is hosting Family Day from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oct. 1, at BREC Church Street Park, Zachary. This event is for families and children who have experienced the loss of a loved one. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The day will be filled with fun activities and group sessions to help both adults and children learn to process their grief and navigate the difficulties of their loss. Space is limited. Register at www.hospicebr.org/events.
For questions, email griefsupport@hospicebr.org.