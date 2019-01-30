Basketball standouts Osha Cummings and Mya McDaniels are team leaders in assists. They lend a hand when needed to help other players succeed. The entire Lady Bronco’s squad followed that lead by assisting those in need at an area women’s shelter.
Lending an assist in the community is a common theme among Zachary High athletic teams. When the cheers end and the scoreboard grows dark, the young athletes can be found raising money, helping in natural disasters and lending elbow grease to community service projects.
Ladies basketball Coach Tami McClure coached at St. Michael’s in Baton Rouge for 15 years. In that time, the school participated in outreach efforts including Habitat for Humanity and St. Vincent de Paul. Three years ago when she joined the coaching staff at Zachary High, she looked for ways to involve her students and players in community outreach.
“I wanted to continue that type of effort,” she said. “You have been given a gift, you need to give that back to the less fortunate and those in need.”
Opportunities to circle the wagons in an emergency came in McClure’s first year at Zachary High. Historic floods devastated the region in 2016 and Zachary was not spared damage and need. McClure recalled how quickly football coach David Brewerton lined up athletes and coaches to help.
Players and their coaches, including Brewerton and baseball coach Jacob Fisher, joined dozens of volunteers at Zachary Youth Park to fill sandbags.
The teams are also active in nonemergency efforts. Zachary High’s football team can often be seen off the field during community events like the elementary school Mardi Gras parade and the Relay for Life cancer fundraiser.
When the Rotary Club started an effort to expand and beautiful the outside grounds of Lane Nursing Home, the baseball team put down their bats and pick up shovels and landscaping equipment alongside the Rotarians.
The Bronco volleyball team has a tradition that highlights efforts to raise money to benefit worthy causes. The team participates in Geaux Pink each year with St. Joseph’s Academy, an all-girls Catholic school in Baton Rouge.
The annual event brings the teams together to help support cancer patients in the Baton Rouge area through Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. The Zachary team holds weekly bake sales. Goodies, giveaways and raffle items are part of the event. The teams rally in September to raise funds. The Geaux Pink game is the culmination of the projects.
McClure’s first team project was a “bags for the homeless” effort. They later provided 150 pairs of socks to St. Francis Xavier Church in Baton Rouge. Looking for a way to make the most impact, McClure called St. Vincent de Paul ministries for suggestions on ways to help. The answer was baby wipes.
Each player donated baby wipes to St. Vincent de Paul Women’s Shelter. McClure said it wasn’t a race or a competition. No expectations were set; players were asked to give what they could. McClure estimates that 5,000 wipes were given to mothers and babies in need.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Baton Rouge provides community services related to food relief, shelter and housing, retail stores, uniform assistance, prescription services, disaster relief and legal clinic services. The organization services near and surrounding parishes including East and West Baton Rouge, East and West Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, Iberville, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Ascension, Assumption, St. James and Livingston.
McClure's goals are twofold. She wants to meet needs and impact lives, but she also wants to instill a desire in her young ladies to give the best of themselves off the court.
“This is something they can continue in college, their careers, and, maybe they can pass it on to their kids or whatever they do job-wise,” she said.