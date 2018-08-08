Obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Jeanne “Nikki” Gautreaux says she is running for the Zachary Community School Board District 4 seat as a mom who wants to be a part of the school system that is educating her children and others in Zachary.
Gautreaux, a 36-year-old Republican who has been working at Lane Regional Medical Center for the past 5 years, said she was raised by educators who instilled in her a love of learning and had teachers who inspired her to "never to settle for second best."
She graduated as valedictorian from Brusly High School and summa cum laude from LSU with a bachelor's degree in biological sciences and a minor in psychology. She went on to graduate from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and finished her residency training in Baton Rouge.
"My husband, David, and I have loved our daughters’ experiences in this awesome school system thus far," she said in her campaign announcement. "We plan to do our part to ensure every Zachary family has a great experience as well. We want the culture of excellence to continue for all of our children and yours. We are proud to be No. 1, but we must continue to find new ways to advance in order to keep that position."