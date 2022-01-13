People interested in temporarily serving on the Zachary City Council to fill an unexpired term can throw their hats in the ring at an upcoming meeting.
The council will convene at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17 to hear from candidates for the District 4 seat, which has been held by Hunter Landry since 2019. Landry announced in September that he would resign; he made it official Jan. 11 via a letter that Mayor David Amrhein read out loud at the council meeting.
Landry and his family have moved to Pass Christian, Mississippi, due to his wife accepting a new job there.
Because the resignation falls within a one-year window before the November election, Zachary isn’t required to hold a costly special election to fill the vacant seat and can instead appoint someone to hold the post temporarily, Landry said in September.
The council could have appointed a replacement Jan. 11 but decided to table the matter and schedule the Feb. 17 meeting instead to give potential candidates time to hear about the opening and prepare for questions about why they want the interim job.
Earlier in the meeting, council members got into a tense exchange over which of them should be the next mayor pro tempore — a largely ceremonial role whose main duty is moderating council meetings when the mayor is absent. The council picks a new mayor pro tem at the beginning of each calendar year.
Councilman John LeBlanc was chosen for the position — but on a split vote that came after several minutes of heated discussion. He was nominated by Councilman Lael Montgomery, who was mayor pro tem in 2021.
Councilman Francis Nezianya contended that it was his turn to be mayor pro tem and was the only council member to vote against LeBlanc’s appointment.
Nezianya noted that he didn’t get to serve a full one-year term during the election cycle, having stepped into the role for a partial term after former Councilman Brandon Noel resigned in 2019. Noel was mayor pro tem at the time.
Montgomery pointed out that he, Nezianya and Councilwoman Laura O’Brien have all had the job at some point. LeBlanc, who has been on the council for a little over a year, hasn’t.
“The only fair outcome that I see is for the only person that hasn’t been mayor pro tem during this election cycle to be mayor pro tem, and that’s John LeBlanc,” Montgomery said.