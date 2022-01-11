Most will agree that 2021 was an odd year filled with disasters, the coronavirus and changes to our regular routines.
Many of Zachary's popular events were canceled in 2020 and efforts were made to bring back these happenings in 2021. In many cases, this meant face coverings, social distancing and limited crowds.
But through it all, our photographers were able to capture the year in photos. Let's take a look at our favorite photos taken by Advocate staff photographers, part-time photographers and our readers from May to August.
May
The Big River Express Band, a group featuring swamp pop, soul and R&B music, entertained the crowd Friday, May 14 at the first Zachary Downtown Live Summer Concert. Frances Y. Spencer captured the fun of the evening.
June
In a June 2 story Spencer, a frequent Plainsman writer and photographer, photographed a faith-based coalition led by the Revs. Derrick Williams and Ashley Freeman at a cleanup day at the 171-year-old Zachary Public Cemetery.
Photographer Alyssa Berry took her camera to the May 25 Zachary High graduation to capture the ceremony and celebration.
A June 16 story included photos from Teddy Fest, a concert at Teddy's Juke Joint.
July
Spencer shot the action at the early July Running of the Broncos camp. Zachary High cross-country coach Julie Fink designed the summer camp to sharpen the skills of her teen runners while also providing an outreach to the next wave of runners from the surrounding community.
Spencer caught a touching moment on July 24 at Oakwood Village Assisted Living facility's "Reunited and It Feels So Good" day for residents and guests amid Covid-19 restrictions and vaccinations.
August
Zachary school system students and staff returned to campuses with masks and precautions in place to prevent the spread of social distancing. Advocate photographer Bill Feig visited Zachary High on the Aug. 9, the first day of school.