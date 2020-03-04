The Zachary Rotary Club recently provided a $3,500 grant to the Zachary Historic Depot, a news release said.
The grant will enable the Zachary Historic Committee to purchase 10 tables and 60 chairs for events inside the depot.
The Rotary District 6200 Foundation exists to support the work of Rotary clubs in the Southwest portion of Louisiana, the release said. District grants fund small-scale, short-term activities that address needs in the local community and communities abroad. Each district chooses which activities it will fund with these grants.