Zachary leaders have implemented a zero-tolerance policy on late water and gas payments in an effort to reduce the amount of unpaid bills and the city’s debt.
“The city is attempting to ensure that a meter with a past due balance is not used on a new account until the old balance associated with that meter is addressed,” City Attorney John Hopewell told the City Council on Tuesday.
Property owners — not the city — are in the best position to ensure bills get paid, Hopewell said. Since taking the new approach about a month ago, the city has collected 100 percent of payments, he said.
The matter came up at Tuesday’s council meeting as the council agreed to write off about $73,000 of bad debt, about $25,000 of which came from unpaid water and gas bills. Writing off the funds means the city doesn’t expect to collect the money and will no longer consider it an asset.
The water and gas issue stems from meters that are tied to multiple accounts, Hopewell said. For example, a bill may be in the name of someone who has moved, died or is otherwise unable to pay. Someone else using water and gas on the property may ask to have the bill put in their name, but “there’s still a balance,” Hopewell said.
Now, new accounts can’t be made for a meter with an outstanding payment until someone pays the bill.
“We’re simply not turning that meter on until the balance is paid,” he said.
The council spent several minutes taking about what would happen to people who purchase property and discover bills haven’t been paid in the past. They're still responsible for paying because it’s up to the buyer to find out if there’s debt associated with the land, Mayor David Amrhein said.
Later in the meeting, the council approved a change to civil service rules allowing department heads to hire people at a higher pay rate than the first step of the pay scale. The goal is to be able to compete with jobs in the private sector and hire qualified people, Hopewell said.
The new rule applies only to jobs the city can't fill from within, he said.
“It just creates flexibility,” he said. “It creates an atmosphere where we can go outside and bring someone in and not be handcuffed to the minimum in that (pay) class.”
Several planning and zoning items also were considered at the meeting, with the council:
- Changing the zoning of 2.5 acres near La. 64 and La. 964 from a residential classification to commercial general. Randy Herring, with the Derbes Falgoust real estate firm, said the owners of the popular The Francis restaurant in St. Francisville are planning a similar restaurant for the land.
- — Approving final plans for the first phase of construction of the Fairview Gardens subdivision near Flanacher Road and La. 964. This initial phase includes 76 lots.
- — Okaying a site plan for an 8,400-square-foot building to be constructed on about 2 acres on Main Street by ABG Caulking and Waterproofing.
- — Granting two conditional use permits for home-based businesses. One permit is for Travel In Grace LLC, a medical transportation company, on Highland Oaks Avenue. The other is for Zed Axis LLC, an online retailer for 3D printing and design work, on Ash Street.